Indonesian rapper Rich Brian and K-Pop soloist Chung Ha have joined forces on a bilingual collaborative track ‘These Nights’.

On October 3, the pair took it back old school with the soulful, alt-R‘n’B song filled with trap drums and 80s disco vibes.

The song came with a Miami Vice-like music video that was released on the US-based hip-hop label 88rising’s YouTube channel. It features the duo riding a motorcycle and dancing together in a smoky, neon-lit room as they sing about the feelings of falling in love too fast in Korean and English verses.

The Jakarta-born rap sensation, who is hilariously seen rocking a mullet hairstyle and an oversized blazer, diverted away from his signature deep baritone voice with a more melodic tone.

Chung Ha also shows a more chilled and laidback side, diverting away from her powerful choreographies and vocal prowess.

Co-written by the K-Pop singer and the Indonesian artist, the song is off 88rising’s upcoming collective album, ‘Head in the Clouds II’, which is slated to drop on October 11.

It’s the first time 88rising’s hip-hop singer-songwriter and record producer collaborated with K-Pop’s versatile female soloist. He’s previously worked with former Exo member Kris Wu on track, titled ‘18’ with other artists Baauer, Joji and Tripple Redd.