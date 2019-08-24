The series will reflect on Twice’s four-year journey to world recognition

Twice’s global fans are in for a treat! The hugely popular girl group is set to have their own YouTube Original series.

K-Pop behemoth JYP Entertainment has partnered with popular video-sharing website to produce a YouTube Originals docu-series starring Twice.

YouTube’s award-winning series will feature original content that will reflect on Twice’s four-year journey to becoming one of the world’s prominent K-Pop girl groups.

It is reportedly centred around their 2019 ‘TWICELIGHTS’ world tour that saw them perform in several cities in North America and Asia and will give fans or Once’s a more intimate look of the individual members and the tour with behind-the-scenes footage and in-depth interviews.

Twice continues to make history, the latest of which is the brand-new YouTube tour documentary. This new partnership marks Twice as the first K-Pop girl group to land their YouTube Originals series that has previously seen team up with K-Pop boy bands.

Twice kicked off their 2019 ‘TWICELIGHTS’ world tour in Seoul in May and performed in Bankook, Manila and Singapore before heading to North America.

Last month, JYP Entertainment announced that member Mina would not be joining her bandmates Nayeon, Momo, Jeongyeon, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Sana, Jihyo, and Tzuyu - on stage due to “extreme anxiety and insecurity toward performing on stage.”