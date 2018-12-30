GFriend is all set to join the star-studded line-up of releases in the new year.
The girls’ agency Source Music confirmed the six-member act will be dropping their second full-length album entitled ‘Time for Us’ on January 14.
Fronted by title track ‘Sunrise’, the girl’s upcoming album is their first full-length album in two years and six months and follows their July EP ‘Sunny Summer’.
The album includes 10 tracks: ‘You Are Not Alone’, ‘L.U.V’, ‘Glow’, ‘Our Secret’, ‘Only 1’, ‘True Love’, ‘Show Up’, ‘It’s You’, ‘A Starry Sky’, ‘Love Oh Love’, as well as a Korean version of Japanese track ‘Memoria’ and an instrumental version of ‘Sunrise’.
Since GFriend’s start in January 2015, the sextet garnered attention and rapidly rose to become one of the most prominent girl groups, all thanks to their addictive and effusive synth-pop songs and soaring vocals. The girls’ popularity earned them new artist awards from South Korea’s prestigious award ceremonies such as Gaon Music Awards, Melon Music Awards, and Golden Disc Awards.
The K-Pop girl group’s music topped South Korea’s charts with numerous hits like ‘Me Gustas Tu’, ‘Rough’ and ‘Summer Rain’.
GFriend shifted towards the Japanese market with ‘The Memoria/Time for the Moon Night’ single album in September. Their fans are loyally known as Buddy.