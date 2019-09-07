As for Krystal, the last member is still contracted to the entertainment company

Members Amber, Luna and Victoria of girl group f(x) have decided to not to renew their contracts with SM Entertainment.

Four days before the group’s 10 year debut anniversary, Amber first made the announcement via her personal social media accounts with a handwritten letter in both English and Korean, informing fans of her decision to part ways with the Seoul-based label conglomerate.

“Hey everyone, I would like to announce my contract with SM Entertainment has ended today, and I have decided to part ways with the company,” the Chinese-American K-Pop star wrote.

“From the bottom of my heart, I’d like to thank everyone who believed in me and have been patient with me all these years. I can’t wait to show you what’s in store in this next chapter of my career. Again and always, thank you! Love, peace, and Boba — Llama.”

Following Amber’s public revelation, SM Entertainment announced last Thursday that f(x) member Luna’s contract came to an end and wasn’t renewed. The singer hasn’t made an announcement as of yet.

That same day, Chinese member Victoria, who has been active in her home country, publicly shared her decision to leave the longtime company through her social media platforms, where she thanked fans for their support and trust she received in the last 10 years.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed on whether the band has officially disbanded, the Korean company is reportedly looking to further collaborate with Victoria. As for Krystal, the last member is still contracted to SM Entertainment.

Five days after sharing the news, Amber revealed to have signed an exclusive contract with Steel Wool Entertainment to represent her worldwide and is preparing her first solo album. In 2018, she signed with the US-based label for management in the American music scene and has previously dropped music.

On September 5 2009, f(x) debuted with single ‘La Cha Ta’ as a quintet. Known to be as one of the most experimental girl groups in K-Pop and for their unique electro-pop music, f (x) released hits like ‘Electric Shock’, ‘Hot Summer’, ‘La Cha Ta’ and ‘First Love’.

The K-Pop girl group was left with four members in 2015 after member Sulli departed from the group to focus on her acting career. She is still signed with the South Korean agency.