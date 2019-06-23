Image Credit:

BlackPink, NCT 127, Exo, Red Velvet and BTS have garnered nominations for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards and it could mean another big night for K-Pop.

Vying for the Choice International Artist Groups award alongside Little Mix and CNCO are BlackPink, Exo, BTS and NCT 127.

All-female group BlackPink earned another nomination for hit song ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ in the Choice Song: Group category. The quartet are up against Imagine Dragons’s ‘Bad Liar’, 5 Seconds of Summer’s ‘Easier’, Panic! At The Disco’s ‘Hey Look Ma, I Made It’, Jonas Brothers’ ‘Sucker’ and Why Don’t We’s ‘8 Letters’.

Chart-toppers BTS might receive another one of the famous surfboard awards this year as they have been included in the Choice Collaboration category for their recent hit song ‘Boy With Luv’ featuring Halsey. Other heavyweight nominees include Sam Smith and Normani’s ‘Dancing With A Stranger,’ Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s ‘I Don’t Care’, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow’ and Julia Michaels’ ‘What A Time’ featuring Niall Horan.

Red Velvet’s collaboration with Ellie Goulding and Diplo, ‘Close to Me’ (Red Velvet Remix), is also nominated for Choice Electronic/Dance Song. Zedd and Katy Perry’s ‘365’, The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha’s ‘Call You Mine’, Mark Ronson’s ‘Find U Again’ featuring Camila Cabello, Marshmello and Bastille’s ‘Happier’, and The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer’s ‘Who Do You Love’ are also nominated.

K-Pop acts have previously received nods in music categories. Super Junior won the Choice International Artist award with their fans, or ELF, being awarded the Choice Fandom in 2015.

BTS became the second K-Pop act to take home the award for Choice International Artist two years in a row in 2017 and 2018. Their massive fan base also grabbed an award for Choice Fandom in 2018.