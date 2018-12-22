BTS is coming back to the UAE’s big screen with concert film ‘BTS World Tour Love Yourself in Seoul’ next year.
The tour will be screened on one day, January 26, at selected cinemas in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.
Shot at the Olympic Stadium in South Korea’s capital, the cinematic release will give viewers front row seats to BTS’s entire performance in Seoul, where members Jin, V, Jungkook, RM, Suga, J-Hope and Jimin kicked off their successful ‘Love Yourself’ world tour.
This one day only event will unite local and international fans, known as ARMYs, in 90 countries in celebrating the record-breaking group’s international success and fame.
The film — the band’s second movie — will also hit cinemas in Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt.
Presented by Pathe Live and Fathom Events, the movie was shot with 42 cameras and will be available in 2D and ScreenX formats, giving fans a panoramic 270-degree viewing experience.
This announcement follows their recent documentary film, ‘Burn The Stage: the Movie’, which also premiered in Dubai and set a new record for the highest audience record for any musical documentary in Korea. The film grossed $18.5 million (Dh67.9 million) at box office and broke One Direction’s 2014 record for an event cinema musical production.
Tickets are expected to go on sale online soon from the official film website, LoveYourselfinSeoul.Film.