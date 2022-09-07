Justin Bieber’s two Dubai concerts in October aren’t cancelled according to the organisers. The clarification from TOP Entertainment comes soon after the singer said he was scrapping his tour to focus on his health.
A statement from Thomas Ovesen, owner of TOP Entertainment, was shared on the official Instagram of the concert venue Coca-Cola Arena saying “we have to give the artist time to find out what time off he needs to resume the tour and we all wish Justin a speedy recovery and admire his decision to put his health first. We can’t wait to see him back on the road and we’re standing by for further updates which we will share with you as the Dubai show dates approaches.”
Bieber is scheduled to perform on October 8 and 9 at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena with tickets still on sale.
On September 6, Bieber took to social media to say that he was overcome by exhaustion after performing at the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil over the weekend.
“This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” Bieber said.
“So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being,” the ‘Peaches’ singer added. “I’m going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better. I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world.”
In June, the singer had postponed the North American leg of his ‘Justice’ tour due to being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which causes partial facial paralysis.