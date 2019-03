Singer says nothing comes before his family and health

FILE PHOTO: Justin Bieber performs in New York in December, 2016. The singer abruptly pulled out of his "Purpose" world tour in 2017, citing the need for rest. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo Image Credit: REUTERS

Teen heart-throb Justin Bieber has told fans he is putting new music on hold while he struggles with “deep rooted issues” that he hopes will stop him from falling apart.

Bieber, 25, said in a lengthy Instagram post for his 106 million followers, that “music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health.”

“I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” the Canadian singer wrote.

Bieber’s posting follows an admission on Instagram earlier this month that he had been “struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.” The ‘Sorry’ singer, who shot to fame as a baby-faced 15-year-old, married model Hailey Baldwin last September in a New York civil ceremony. They have no children.

In 2017, he abruptly pulled out of his ‘Purpose’ world tour, citing the need for rest.