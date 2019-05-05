tab_Jaden_Smith-1557037890089
Jaden Smith attends the 5th annual Beautycon festival at Los Angeles Convention Center on August 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Gulf News Archives Image Credit:

Kanye West is headed to the small screen. Well, a version of him is, at least.

The musician is working with Showtime on ‘Omniverse’, which is being described as “a limited half-hour anthology series examining the many doors of perception. Season One explores the Ego through an alternate reality Kanye West.”

Jaden Smith is attached to star as a younger, alternate-reality version of West.

Lee Sung Jin will write the script and serve as executive producer. He is currently a co-executive producer on the Amazon series ‘Undone’ and has worked on Netflix’s ‘Tuca & Bertie’ and HBO’s ‘Silicon Valley’.

West and Scooter Braun will also executive produce, with James Shin and Scott Manson of SB Projects, and Smith and Miguel Melendez of Westbrook Studios.