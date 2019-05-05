He will star as a younger, alternate-reality version of West in ‘Omniverse’

Jaden Smith attends the 5th annual Beautycon festival at Los Angeles Convention Center on August 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Gulf News Archives Image Credit:

Kanye West is headed to the small screen. Well, a version of him is, at least.

The musician is working with Showtime on ‘Omniverse’, which is being described as “a limited half-hour anthology series examining the many doors of perception. Season One explores the Ego through an alternate reality Kanye West.”

Jaden Smith is attached to star as a younger, alternate-reality version of West.

Lee Sung Jin will write the script and serve as executive producer. He is currently a co-executive producer on the Amazon series ‘Undone’ and has worked on Netflix’s ‘Tuca & Bertie’ and HBO’s ‘Silicon Valley’.