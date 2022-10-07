Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal is set to bring his top tracks to a concert in Dubai on November 27, organised by PME Entertainment.
The pop and classical artist will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, at a gig that is sure to enthral audiences.
Nautiyal began his music career on reality TV show ‘X-Factor India’, where he was one of the top 25 participants. Even though he didn’t win the music contest, he went on to prove his abilities as a singer and performer.
He is now known for hit tracks such ‘Bawara Mann’, ‘Kaabil Hoon’ and ‘Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata’.
In a recent interview with news portal Koimoi, the singer expressed how grateful he was to be able to pursue a career in music.
“I’m still living the high that I am getting to make a career out of what I love the most. I’m able to spread smiles, I’m able to win hearts, I’m able to give people precious moments through my music,” he said. “Moments that they live with, moments that they will remember every time they listen to my song. I feel blessed, I feel gratitude for everything that I have in life.”
One of his most recent accolades was winning The IIFA award for Best Playback Singer (Male) for the song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ from the movie ‘Shershaah’.
Meanwhile, his recent hit ‘Lut Gaye’ has crossed over 1.2 billion views on YouTube.
Don’t miss it!
Jubin Nautiyal will perform at Coca-Cola Arena on November 27. Doors open at 6.30pm. Tickets start at Dh99 and will be available online.