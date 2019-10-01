English rapper and singer Stefflon Don, who rose to fame with her hit 2017 single Hurtin’ Me featuring French Montana, will perform in Dubai on October 3.
Don is set to take the stage at White Dubai for their Undrground Thursdays series; October 3 will also be a ladies’ night between 10pm and 4am.
The winner of last year’s Best New Artist at the NME Awards, 27-year-old singer previously performed in the UAE in 2017 as part of the F1 weekend, at MAD night club in Abu Dhabi.
She also appears on the 2019 song Boasty with British rapper Wiley, Jamaican dance hall star Sean Paul and actor and musician Idris Elba.