The English rapper features on this year’s ‘Boasty’ with Sean Paul, Idris Elba and Wiley

Image Credit:

English rapper and singer Stefflon Don, who rose to fame with her hit 2017 single Hurtin’ Me featuring French Montana, will perform in Dubai on October 3.

Don is set to take the stage at White Dubai for their Undrground Thursdays series; October 3 will also be a ladies’ night between 10pm and 4am.

The winner of last year’s Best New Artist at the NME Awards, 27-year-old singer previously performed in the UAE in 2017 as part of the F1 weekend, at MAD night club in Abu Dhabi.