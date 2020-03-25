Expect eight nights of free entertainment including music, magic and political satire

Prateek Kuhad Image Credit: Supplied

Indie singer Prateek Kuhad will perform a 30-minute set live online on March 25, as part of BookMyShow’s new at-home entertainment initiative, Live from HQ, streaming on Instagram and Facebook.

The Indian singer-songwriter — who performed a sold-out show in Dubai in January — kicks off eight nights of entertainment by eight different acts, set to take place every evening at 7.30pm in the UAE.

Viewers can register online at BookMyShow’s dedicated UAE website to receive a link to the livestream prior to the shows.

Rock band Indian Ocean will perform on March 26, while psychological illusionist Karan Singh Magic will take over the virtual stage on March 27.

Vir Das Image Credit: Supplied

Stand-up comedian Vir Das will entertain viewers on March 28, giving way to political satire music troupe Aisi Taisi Democracy the following night on March 29.

Singer-songwriter Kamakshi Khanna ends the initial series of shows with her set on March 30.