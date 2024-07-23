Selena Gomez marked her 32nd birthday in style by publicly showcasing her affection for boyfriend Benny Blanco with a personalised diamond ‘B’ necklace, highlighting their blossoming romance on social media.

In a recent Instagram post, the former Disney Channel star radiated a sun-kissed glow while donning a bright yellow romper, and posing playfully amid balloons adorned with “Happy Birthday Selena.”

However, it was her exquisite diamond-studded “B” necklace that stole the spotlight.

Blanco, 36, expressed his admiration for the gesture with a nod to Jay-Z’s iconic lyric, commenting on Gomez’s post, “I got the hottest chick in the game wearing my chain.”

The couple’s relationship became public in December 2023, following years of friendship that began in 2015, according to Page Six.

Blanco marked Gomez’s birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing a cosy photo of them on set, where Gomez sported a teddy bear costume he had worn in the music video for ‘I Can’t Get Enough,’ featuring Gomez, J Balvin, and Tainy.

This display of affection is not the first from the couple on social media.

Shortly after confirming their relationship, Gomez had previously showcased a diamond ‘B’ ring in a black-and-white Instagram story.