Grammy winning songwriter and record producer Mark Ronson is all set to get to the party started with a gig in Abu Dhabi on October 14.
Ronson, 46, will be part of the inaugural Middle East edition of Semi Permanent, a creativity and design festival that according to its website will feature “three days of talks, performances, dining experiences, art installations and screenings” from October 14 to 16 at Manarat Al Saadiyat.
To mark the start of the festival, Ronson will play a DJ set for a limited audience at the open-air WET Deck at W Abu Dhabi.
Ronson, who has seven Grammy awards under his belt, is known for working with the late Amy Winehouse on the track ‘Rehab’ and with Bruno Mars on ‘Uptown Funk’. He also received an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for co-writing the track ‘Shallow’ for the acclaimed 2018 film ‘A Star is Born’.
He has also worked with musicians such as Adele, Lady Gaga and Robbie Williams.
Tickets to the event are available online and start from Dh598 for two people online. Strictly over 21s. All attendees must display a valid Green Pass on the Al Hosn app. Doors open at 8pm.