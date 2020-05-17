Reigning champion from The Netherlands Duncan Lawrence Image Credit: Twitter

Let’s hear it for Sweden

Swedish pop singer and TV presenter Måns Zelmerlöw stole the show with his acoustic take on his hit track ‘Heroes’. The touching version by the Eurovision 2015 winner hit many in the gut as the singer dedicated the track to the frontline workers battling COVID-19 across the continent. Twitter was abuzz with compliments, with Lynne Bond tweeting: “My favourite Eurovision song of all time and even more current now than at the time.” Meanwhile, Twitter user Ian Fry commented: “That was amazing. Always been a fan of that song, but that version was pretty spectacular.”

Serbia’s Marija Šerifović a powerhouse

The winner of Eurovision 2007 proved she still had it 13 years later as she performed ‘Molitva’ from the streets of Belgrade. Twitter user Victory Sparkles wrote: “Molitva ‘won’ us all tonight; and would win e-v-e-r-y time as it is simply one of top three #Eurovision songs ever if not, a clear No. 1 due to its depth and so many layers.”

All in harmony

There wasn’t a dry eye when the Rotterdam Philharmonic united virtually to play ‘Love Shine A Light’. The icing on this incredible performance was when landmarks all across Europe lit up in unison to the sound of the philharmonic playing in sync. “That was amazing. Might have cried a little,” tweeted One Pint. However, people (including us) were disappointed the whole performance didn’t play out. “I don’t understand - why not have the whole of each song performed/recorded or a music video? Even if it’s not a competition, it would be worth hearing the tracks as a whole then it might encourage some purchases and we could really enjoy them,” tweeted Inappropriate Dave.

Long live ‘Waterloo’

ABBA’s ‘Waterloo’, which was named the greatest Eurovision song of all time by BBC viewers, also saw a special address by band member Bjorn Ulvaeus. While fans had hoped to see the Swedish band unite on the night virtually, Ulvaeus’ special address did hit the nostalgia stakes for many fans of the foursome. ‘Waterloo’ had won the Eurovision contest back in 1974 and set them on the path to fame. Ulvaeus said he found it “hard to believe” that was where it began for them all those years ago.

Ireland’s call