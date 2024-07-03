Eminem recently announced that his upcoming album titled ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace)’ would be released on July 12

Alongside this announcement, he released a new single named ‘Tobey,’ featuring fellow Detroit artistes Big Sean and Babytron, showcasing his fondness for his hometown.

The single’s cover art draws inspiration from a Spider-Man meme, with Eminem referencing the comic franchise and its star. The track starts with the line, “Tobey Maguire got bit by a spider but see me? It was a goat,” begins the track.

Fans eagerly anticipated the release of ‘Tobey,’ expecting it at midnight, but it was officially dropped 12 hours later.

In ‘Tobey,’ Eminem’s verse highlights his perspective on his place in the hip-hop industry, boldly asserting his stance among the top five rappers. He addresses recent criticisms, possibly influenced by remarks made by Melle Mel of Grandmaster Flash & The Furious 5 last year, questioning Eminem’s ranking in the rap hierarchy due to his race.

Earlier, Eminem responded to these comments in his feature on Ez Mil’s ‘Realest’ and continues to reflect on them in ‘Tobey.’

Eminem on Monday, revealed that ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ would be released the following week, accompanied by a trailer depicting provocative imagery on his social media channels, as per Variety.

Since April, Eminem has been teasing ‘The Death of Slim Shady,’ including a trailer release during the NFL Draft, indicating that this album may conclude his long-standing persona, Slim Shady. In May, he placed an obituary in the Detroit Free Press as a farewell gesture to this alter ego. Shortly after, magician David Blaine was enlisted for a promotional video announcing the album’s first single, “Houdini,” which debuted strongly on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.