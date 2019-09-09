The music event will feature artists Acid Pauli, Palm Trax and more

Electronic music festival Groove On The Grass will return with its eighth season on October 4 at Emirates Golf Club.

The bill features German artist Acid Pauli, LA act Egyptian Lover and, making a UAE debut, the Berlin-based Palms Trax. In addition, Viken Arman and Eclair Fifi will perform at the season-opening show.

“We’re excited to be bringing cutting-edge talent that continues to break the mould and disrupts Dubai’s commercial entertainment offerings,” said Deian Markov, organiser and managing director at The Artist Network.

“Groove On The Grass is a cultural development project and, with this new season, we will continue to highlight our key values; The Love Of Music & Art, Acceptance & Tolerance, and Creative Expression.”