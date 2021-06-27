Singer Ed Sheeran and BTS Image Credit: GN Archives and Instagram.com/bts.bighitofficial/

Singer Ed Sheeran, who is busy promoting his new track ‘Bad Habits’, has quietly announced that he is corroborating with K-pop stars BTS once again after he working with the group on ‘Make It Right’.

Sheeran made the revelation during an interview with American radio show ‘Most Requested Live’ where he was plugging in his new single. When quizzed by the host about the K-pop group, Sheeran replied: “I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record. And they’re like super, super cool guys as well.”

While there has been past speculation that Sheeran and BTS would be working together in the future, this is the first time one of them has confirmed the news.

Big Hit Music, which manages the seven-member boy band, has yet to make an official statement, however the K-pop group is currently gearing up for the CD version of their chart-topping English-language track ‘Butter’ to drop in July. Big Hit Music also previously announced that it will include brand new track, without confirming what that might be.

Sheeran and BTS’s first collaboration was in 2019 on ‘Make It Right’, which was from the latter’s 2019 album ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’.

Sheeran recently performed his new track for the first time during the virtual TikTok Uefa Euro 2020 show on June 25. The concert was beamed on the Grammy winner’s TikTok account from his home ground stadium of Portman Road, Ipswich Town FC, with a rerun available at 11pm on July 9.