He was questioned about his alleged overseas gambling habits

Seungri, a former member of the K-Pop boy band BIGBANG, was questioned by police on Tuesday over his alleged overseas gambling.

The disgraced K-Pop star arrived at a police investigative unit in eastern Seoul, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Seungri quickly walked past some journalists, who asked him about allegations that he regularly gambled in foreign countries and illegally secured gambling funds.

This was his second interrogation following the first one on August 28, when he apologised for “causing deep worries”.

Last month, police booked Seungri and Yang Hyun-suk, the former CEO of BIGBANG’s management agency, YG Entertainment, over the gambling allegations.

Both Seungri, whose legal name is Lee Seung-hyun, and Yang are charged with illegal gambling and Foreign Exchange Transactions Act violations.

Before the overseas gambling allegations, Seungri was referred to the prosecution in June on embezzlement and pimping charges.