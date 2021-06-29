Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. Image Credit: AP and Shutterstock

There was once a time when singers Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, former ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ co-stars, ruled the world of music in the 2000s. Now, Aguilera has voiced her support for her fellow pop icon following Spears’ dramatic conservatorship hearing.

“These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” Aguilera, 40, wrote in a long thread on Twitter alongside a picture of them when they were young.

“To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly,” she added.

Last week, 39-year-old Spears made her first public statements in her conservatorship case. She spoke for more than 20 minutes, telling the judge she was traumatised by the conditions of the legal guardianship held by her father Jamie Spears and the Bessemer Trust Co.

“I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them,” Spears said. The ‘Toxic’ singer also revealed she was prevented from removing an implanted birth control device to stop her from having more kids.

Aguilera added: “Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness. The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control.”

Aguilera seemed to relate to Spears’ stressful past and wished her the best.