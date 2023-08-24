Rapper Cardi B has made evident her determination to sue an online troll who accused her husband, Offset, of cheating on her.
The account appears to be a Nicki Minaj fan page on X (formerly Twitter), who put out an audio clip that was intended to sound like Offset trying to hook up with a woman that isn’t Cardi B, reports aceshowbiz.com.
There was an image of the rapper also, but Cardi later debunked it, claiming that the voice note sounded like a poor AI job and the man in the picture didn’t have the same build or hairstyle as Offset.
The musician back on August 20, took to X to warn the troll, who allegedly shared a fake voice recording and picture, that she is taking them to court.
“So you guys are going to receive a letter from his lawyer,” she said in a since-deleted voice note that she uploaded on the platform.
“Because all these little games that you guys want to play online — it’s going to be over with. You’re going to be getting sued,” the rapper threatened menacingly.
“And we’re going to make an example out of you. Yeah, and that was a terrible A.I. voice, by the way. So yeah (kisses microphone) bye!”
Along with the evidence, the anonymous user wrote in the tweet, “Offset has allegedly cheated on Cardi B once again. How embarrassing.” However, the supposed evidence was later deleted due to “a report by the copyright owner.”