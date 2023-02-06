1 of 9
The marathon carpet kicked off with some notable looks. Doja Cat, always pushing her fashion envelope, showed up in a vinyl, one-shoulder and skintight black gown with long matching gloves from Atelier Versace.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 9
Lizzo’s cape wowed in a bright orange Dolce & Gabbana opera coat adorned with flowers and a huge hood as the wild and wacky Grammys red carpet did not disappoint Sunday. The singer walked gingerly as she navigated her heavy coat with a long train. After a while, she dropped the coat to her shoulders to reveal a busty sequin corset gown underneath in a softer orange. The coat was entirely embroidered with handmade silk flowers, and the gown was silk with crystal mesh Swarovski details. She accessorized with crystal embellished heels and sheer fingerless gloves.
Image Credit: REUTERS
3 of 9
US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, channeling her Midnights era, wore a long two-piece sparkly skirt with a high-neck, long-sleeve crop top, all by Roberto Cavalli. They were, yes, midnight blue. She added statement diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz, her hair in an updo.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 9
Cardi B., meanwhile, wore a bombshell, sculptural electric blue gown from Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta’s latest collection with huge shoulders and a headpiece over one eye. “I'm trying, I'm trying,” she told photographers as she carefully walked down the carpet.
Image Credit: REUTERS
5 of 9
Beyonce, who made history at the Grammys with her 32nd win, made a splash in in a champagne-colored corset Gucci gown. The ruffles and the silver and champage colour blocked worked on the red carpet.
Image Credit: REUTERS
6 of 9
Fashion lover Harry Styles walked the carpet in a beige blazer and khakee pants. The glittering bustier underneath the pastel jacket worked wonderfully. We are loving the black colour detailing and the structure of those loose pants.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 9
English singer-songwriter Adele glammed up in a Louis Vuitton ruffled dress. Her loose curls complimented her look.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 9
Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez wore a navy-blue gown with a plunging Neckline and crystals from the Milan-based fashion house , Gucci. The high slits and the full transparent sleeves were a good look.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 9
Samara Joy chose to dress up as this gorgeous lady in red. The gown was like second-skin.
Image Credit: (Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)