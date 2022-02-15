Rapper Offset has put all other Valentine’s Day gifts to shame after buying wife Cardi B not one but six Chanel bags — one of which was apparently purchased in Dubai.
Offset, 30, took to his Instagram Stories after returning from the Super Bowl and shared clips of Cardi unwrapping her gifts.
Cardi also shared the elaborate decor featuring hundreds of roses Offset had organised at their home ahead of Valentine’s Day.
“What’s going on?” she said in her stories, reacting to the petal-covered floor, flower arrangements and candles. “He did that! He love me for real!”
The first gift that Cardi opened was a red and black purse. Offset told Cardi: “That’s Dubai, it’s not in America. Confirmed.”
Other bags included a large yellow purse, a jumbo pink one and a smaller powder blue bag.
Offset, who is part of the rap trio Migos, was in Dubai early in February 4 to perform at an event.
Chanel bags are highly coveted in the fashion world and are known to be very expensive. According to Bloomberg, the large version of the Chanel 2.55 handbag costs $9,500 (Dh34,893) in the US.
Cardi, 29, has in the past been known for her extensive Hermes Birkin collection and has been gifted many of the designer bags by her husband.
If that wasn’t enough, on Valentine’s Day, Offset also gifted Cardi an Audemars Piguet watch that costs $375,000. How did we know the price? Because Offset made sure to share a screenshot of it on his Instagram stories.
The rappers got married in secret in 2017 and share two children together — three-year-old Kulture and a five-month-old son, whose name they have yet to reveal.