BTS member Jimin is the latest member of the K-pop group to have tested positive for COVID-19.
The singer had to additionally also undergo surgery for acute appendicitis earlier today as well.
The news was confirmed by their label Bighit Music, which stated that Jimin had to be rushed to the hospital after experiencing ‘sudden abdominal pain and a mild sore throat on January 30’.
Upon examination, it was discovered that he was suffering from acute appendicitis and had also tested positive for COVID-19.
Currently, Jimin is recuperating after his successful surgery and will be spending a few days as an in-patient.
In its statement, Bight Music satted: “Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis, and was tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31.”
“According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage,” the statement continued.
Jimin’s COVID-19 status comes a few weeks after singer Jin and rapper RM had recovered from the virus. Earlier in December, rapper Suga had also battled COVID-19.