BTS member Jeon Jungkook, the youngest in the blazingly popular band, seems to have landed in Doha and was spotted playing tourist around the city’s iconic landmarks, if videos that have surfaced online are any indication.
According to several reports, Jungkook arrived in a private plane from Korea’s Gimpo International Airport and is in Qatar for a promotional activity related to a much-anticipated sporting event.
But the artist’s management is yet to confirm the reason behind his latest Middle Eastern adventure. Several videos that are now doing the rounds show the youngest member of the BTS band being welcomed with a bouquet of flowers as his song is played on the giant LED screens at the airport in Doha. A few videos also show Jungkook, clad in a white jacket and black pants, waving to his fans.
BTS, Jungkook’s beloved K-pop group, have been the world’s best-selling artists for the past two years - known for catchy, upbeat hits like ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Butter’.
Recently, it emerged that BTS will join the South Korean military for national service and won’t be exempted from military duties.
In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 must serve about two years.
Previously, the seven BTS members had been allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.
BTS is considered as their country’s cultural national treasure.
The group is made up of seven members - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook - who come from all over South Korea. They launched in 2013 and have since rocketed to global stardom.
Their songs, that are popular across the globe, cover interesting and relevant topics like bullying, elitism and mental health. Their music videos are a portrait of slick dance routines and they have now amassed an army that cuts across gender, race, and religion.