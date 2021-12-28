People have no idea the awful things that were done, singer says on Instagram

Britney Spears Image Credit: instagram.com/britneyspears

Singer Britney Spears has been out of the music game for a long while and it seems fans shouldn’t expect to hear anything new from her soon either, despite her winning her conservatorship battle.

This year, Spears went to court to remove her father Jamie from a legal guardianship he had held for 13 years. The ‘Toxic’ singer was victorious and has been regularly posting her thoughts about her new freedom.

In her newest post on Instagram on December 27, she elaborated on how she was treated during those 13 years.

Britney Spears. Image Credit: AP

“I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs … I had two months off in between each show setting for four years in Vegas … and every time I asked I was told, ‘No…’ !!!!” Spears wrote.

“I guess it seems odd to most now why I don’t even do my music anymore...that’s just the surface issues,” she added. “People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally...and after what I’ve been through, I’m scared of people and the business!!!!”

Spears has released nine studio albums since her 1999 debut, ‘...Baby One More Time’. Her last release was 2016’s ‘Glory’.

During the legal proceedings in her conservatorship case, 40-year-old Spears told the judge that her father had controlled her life, career and finances. She has also accused her mother and sister of not helping her during this time.

“Honestly my family embarrassed me and hurt me deeply,” Spears wrote in her post. “Tooting my own horn and seeing my past accomplishments reflecting back at me actually helped.”

In a another earlier post, the Grammy winner proudly shared a list of her achievements in a since-deleted caption.