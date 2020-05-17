Singer Britney Spears Image Credit: AFP

If you didn’t feel old already, learning that Britney Spears’ album ‘Oops!... I Did it Again’ dropped two decades ago should surely do it.

The pop singer, who first shot to fame with ‘Baby One More Time’ in 1999, followed up the success with her second studio album that released on May 16, 2000. The album, with its mix of dance-pop and tween style, made Spears an instant force to reckon with in the music industry and earner her a few Grammy nominations as well.

The American singer took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone, sharing a fan-made video and posting her excitement. “Thank you to whoever made this ….. I just nearly dropped my phone I wasn’t expecting it!!!!! 20 years since the Oops! album …. the anticipation and the butterflies. I felt before it came out were crazy …. all of my expectations were exceeded !!!! And it’s all thanks to you folks …. thank you for sticking with me and growing with me. I am one Lucky girl. God Bless and thank you all. PS you see even 20 years ago I still liked to twirl!!!! [sic],” Spears posted.

The album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200, setting a record for the highest debut-week album sales by a female artist. The record was broken 15 years later following the release of the album ‘25’ by Adele.