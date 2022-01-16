Britney Spears issued a lengthy statement on Sunday, addressing her ongoing feud with sister Jamie Lynn Spears, calling the whole affair ‘tacky’ for taking private matter public, while professing her love for sibling despite feeling betrayed.

Britney and Jamie Lynn have been using the public platform these past few days to call each other out, ever since the latter had her sit down interview with ABC News on Thursday where she addressed her famous sibling’s 13-year-long conservatorship while promoting her new memoir.

Jamie Lynn Spears Image Credit: AP

Fans of Britney have called out Jamie Lynn for cashing in on the singer’s success and her public battle with their father over the conservatorship, using it as fodder for the memoir, titled ‘Things I Should Have Said’ that drops on January 18.

Britney chose to take the high road instead in a new statement she shared on Twitter via screenshots of her Notes app. “Jamie Lynn... I don’t think your book is about me at all... I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me! But it doesn’t make sense at all to me what you are saying!!! I know you worked hard for the life you have and you have done amazing,” she wrote.

“But I think we would both have to agree to the fact that the family has never been remotely as hard on you as they have been on me!!! What Dad did to me, they don’t even do that to criminals... so for you to sit back and act completely aloof to what has happened to me is honestly insane to me,” Britney continued.

The ‘Toxic’ singer wasn’t done. “Do you know anybody who worked as hard as I did and the hours I put in during those 13 years only to be sent away for 4 months for no reason at all??? And I won’t even mention what was done to me in that place!!!” she continued, referring to her stay at a psychiatric facility.

Yet, despite the anger and shock that her father Jamie Spears was not in jail for his role in the conservatorship, Britney also tried to explain her sister that she still loves her.

Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears Image Credit: AP

“All I know is I love you unconditionally!!! So go ahead and say whatever you want... it’s so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this!!! You say you love me... yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me the most!!!,” Britney added.

Before signing off, Britney wished a beautiful life for her sister, adding: “I wish I would be able to do what you’re doing and do interviews!!! I’m scared of all of it... I admire you for being strong... just know I love you and I think you know that already more than anything.”

In her sit down with ABC News, Jamie Lynn described some of Britney’s past behaviour as “erratic” while defending her tribute performance at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, during which she sang remixes of Britney’s songs, which her famous sibling later objected to.