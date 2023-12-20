International Reggae band, Arrested Development, is set to join this year’s star-studded line-up during the World Tennis League at the Etihad Arena on December 23, joining The Original Wailers and Trojan Sound System.
The announcement of the addition to the line-up for the Reggae night comes after the original artists, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, were unable to travel to Abu Dhabi due to unforeseen medical circumstances.
Arrested Development, the two-time Grammy Award winning group, will join The Original Wailers and Trojan Sound System to close out the final day of action before the conclusion of this year’s event with the World Tennis League Finals Day on December 24.
R&B megastars Akon and Ne-Yo will headline a special ‘R&B evening’ with their performances on December 22, closing out an entertaining day of play from some of the world’s top tennis talent.
