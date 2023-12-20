With just one month to go until global superstar Ed Sheeran returns to Dubai for his record-breaking ‘+ - = ÷ x’ tour, all tickets — barring a small number of Friday night tickets — have been sold out.
The multiple record-breaking singer-songwriter will perform at the Dubai Sevens Stadium on Jan. 19 and 20 — his first performances in the Middle East since 2017.
Presented by All Things Live Middle East and AEG Presents, and supported by Dubai Calendar and Coca-Cola Arena, the two concerts are set to welcome more than 60,000 fans, making this the largest combined open-air concert to take place in Dubai.
The ‘Shape of You’ singer will perform in his signature in-the-round format, featuring a 360-degree central stage, for the first time in the region, allowing fans an unmatched interactive experience in proximity to Sheeran.
Sheeran will be supported on both nights by fellow British artist Calum Scott, who rose to prominence with hits such as ‘Dancing On My Own’ and ‘Where Are You Now’.
The ‘+ — = ÷ x’ Asia, Middle East and Europe Tour 2024 follows Sheeran’s hugely successful USA leg, which set record-breaking attendances at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, where the talented performer secured the largest single-day concert attendance in USA history.
To purchase tickets, visit: www.edsheerandxb.com and www.platinumlist.net.