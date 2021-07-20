Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin expecting a baby?
That was the question on everyone’s minds when Bieber posted a cryptic post that sent the internet into a meltdown.
The singer posted a black-and-white photo of the duo on Monday, alongside the caption: “Mom and dad.”
Needless to say, fans went into overdrive speculating whether Baldwin was pregnant and when the baby was due.
However, the couple aren’t quite ready to pick baby names just yet. Before the news snowballed further, Baldwin responded to the post by Bieber and set the record straight writing: “I think you should maybe change this caption to Dog Mom and Dad before anyone gets it twisted.”
A bit late we think, but the couple have previously spoken about starting a family.
“I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own,” the model told Vogue Arabia back in 2018. “I would say that now, that’s a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon.”
Bieber, 27, and Baldwin, 24, have said on several occasion that want to take their time before being paid a visit by the stork. “I want to start my own family, in due time,” Bieber told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in February 2020. “I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship.”