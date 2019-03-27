Grammy-winning artist was integral to hip hop and R’n’B in the early to mid-2000s

American-Senegalese singer Akon will return to the UAE on March 29 at Base nightclub at Dubai Design District (d3).

The Grammy-winning artist, who was integral to hip hop and R’n’B in the early to mid-2000s, has a record-breaking catalogue, which includes the album ‘Konvicted’ and singles such as ‘Smack That’, ‘Mr Lonely’ and ‘I Wanna Love You’.

Akon is also known for his philanthropic work through the Akon Lights Africa project that has brought electricity and thousands of jobs to 14 African countries.