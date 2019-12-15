The Norwegian group best known for ‘Take On Me’ will perform two nights in February

Eighties pop icons A-ha have added a second show to their Dubai stop after selling out their first Dubai Opera show.

The Norwegian group, best known for their mega-hit ‘Take On Me’, was originally set to perform for one night only on February 11. But they have now added a February 10 date at the same venue to accommodate high demand.

The band in 2015 announced their comeback, five years after they split in 2010. Their break-up at the time had come after a sold-out world tour titled ‘Ending on a High Note’.

A-ha’s current tour celebrates the 35th anniversary of the band’s debut album ‘Hunting High And Low’, which was home to ‘Take On Me’.

The tour will see A-ha play their 1985 debut album in its entirety.