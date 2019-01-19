Adelrahman Al Jindi grew up listening to R’n’B and hip hop, and attending every concert in the city. Inspired by the likes of Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Bob Marley, the Sudanese musician lives by his music, which he says is truly his lifestyle, passion and somewhere he’s meant to be. Famously known as AJ amongst his contemporaries and other musicians from around the world, the 22-year-old says that the UAE offers opportunities to artists and it’s just about time and patience until the world knows about them. Six months after his debut single ‘By Your Side’, Al Jindi released his latest track ‘R.O.M.M.’ last month, a song he wrote months ago capturing his dreams and ambition through his music and words.