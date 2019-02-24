‘Ansak’ is a dreamy, multilayered track about trying to forget someone through futile distractions, yet always coming back to them in the end. Layla Rina’s voice is at its most mesmerising when she holds a hypnotic note, but she doesn’t rely on one stylistic choice here. Instead, she restlessly breaks the song up into different melodic segments, cracking open a window into another world whenever her listeners get too comfortable. Rina, who hails from Nazareth, released the album ‘Rouq’ last year, following it up with Ansak earlier this month.