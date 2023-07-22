When your first debut solo single is a hit, why stop at one version? South Korean singer Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS has released four new remixes of his solo single ‘Seven’.

Including the two original versions, there are now seven versions of the song.

On July 22, Jungkook, who is often called the band's 'golden' maknae (youngest band member), went live on Weverse, an online community app for K-pop fans, to interact with Armys (BTS fans).

His fans say that he excels at everything he tries, and he seems to have done it again. This week he broke a record with his debut solo release, surpassing 100 million streams on Spotify in under six days. This makes 'Seven' the fastest song to hit this milestone in Spotify history.

The record was previously held by Miley Cyrus for her song 'Flowers', which reached 100 million streams in seven days.

After achieving this feat, Jungkook unveiled the ‘Weekend Version’ EP (extended play) for ‘Seven’, featuring four new remixes – Lofi, Nightfall, Island, and Festival – on July 21.

All four versions are available on YouTube and streaming services such as Spotify.

While the ‘Lofi Mix’ is a more relaxed version of the songs with a jazz feel, the ‘Nightfall Mix’ is a more dramatic rework of the song.

The ‘Island Mix’ and ‘Festival Mix’ are more house and dance-pop-influenced versions of the track, respectively.

After releasing the original song on July 14, the K-pop idol released the first two remixes for ‘Seven’, titled ‘Summer Mix’ and ‘Band Version’, on July 17.

While the single marks Jungkook’s official debut as a soloist, he had previously released several solo tracks, including ‘Dreamers’ for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and ‘My You’ for BTS 2022 Festa, while is still under the BTS banner.