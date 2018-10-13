Tiffany Young made history of her own last week. The Korean-American singer became the first K-Pop female artist to walk the red carpet at the 46th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

“I am excited just to be here and to be able to watch such amazing artists, especially Mariah Carey being honoured tonight. But also being the first K-pop female artist to walk, that means a lot to me and I’m excited,” Young told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the award ceremony at the Microsoft Theater.

Best known as a member of Girls’ Generation — one of South Korea’s most successful girl groups — the star stood out from the crowd, donning an off-the-shoulder graphic prints Versace dress that perfectly blends with her bob haircut.

Since not opting to renew her contract with SM Entertainment, Young successfully embarked a solo career in the US.

While BTS became the first K-pop act to attend the 2017 AMAs and managed to grab the title of Favourite Social Artist this year, it was rising group NCT 127’s turn to steal the spotlight. The 10 members made their red-carpet debut in matching black tuxedos and showed off their charismatic personalities.

Adding to the list, former Exo member and Chinese soloist and actor Kris Wu also made an appearance at the prestigious annual music show.