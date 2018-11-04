Astro’s Cha Eun-woo shared his thoughts on being stereotyped as an ‘idol actor’ during a press conference for his upcoming web drama, Top Management.

The singer said that his new YouTube original drama was filmed before taking on the lead role in TV series My ID is Gangnam Beauty. So, he thinks he’s “still lacking” and is constantly trying to work hard.

“I heard a lot about the stereotypes against idols and saw a lot of it as well, but I’m ready to accept various criticisms and advice,” he said, according to Korean pop culture website Soompi.

“I’m also confident that I’ll be able to show a more improved appearance. I’ll be sad when I get hurt, but I’m confident that I’ll be able to overcome it,” he said.

Cha has been part of Astro under label Fantagio Corp since 2016. Aside from his group activities, the singer has actively participated in shows. The rising star’s latest web project Top Management tells the story of group S.O.U.L striving to become successful K-Pop idols with the help of their trainee-turned-manager who can foresee the future.

Astro’s vocalist will play Yeon Woo, a member of the four-member act. In fully immersing himself in the role and to overcome the stereotype that K-Pop idols can’t act, he added that he tried to reflect his own trainee experience and express how desperate he felt before debuting in Astro.

The first eight episodes are available on 1theK’s YouTube channel while the rest will be available on November 16.