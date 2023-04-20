It’s another successful week for two BTS singers, Jimin and Suga. Recent songs by both K-pop stars continued to make Billboard history.

While Jimin’s song, Like Crazy, became the first Korean song in a decade to spend three weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100, Suga’s new pre-release track for a collaboration with South Korean singer IU (Lee Ji-eun) has topped three Billboard charts.

Earlier this month, Jimin made history with his solo debut album by becoming the first K-pop soloist ever to top Billboard’s Hot 100 and Artist 100, and the first to enter the top two of the Billboard 200.

Billboard charts show that Jimin’s title track ‘Like Crazy’ charted at number 52 on Billboard’s Hot 100 list, marking its third consecutive week on the chart.

This makes Jimin the second solo artist to chart a Korean song for three weeks on the Hot 100 following singer PSY, who achieved the feat twice, with his smash hits ‘Gangnam Style’ and ‘Gentleman’ in 2012 and 2013.

He is also the first K-pop soloist in history to spend three weeks in the top 25 of the Billboard 200.

In its third consecutive week on the chart, his solo debut album ‘Face’ stayed strong at number 24, according to the South Korean entertainment website soompi.com.

The album also spent its third straight week topping Billboard’s World Albums chart.

Album Face continued to top Billboard chart. Image Credit: Billboard.com

The song, Like Crazy, continued to feature on the Digital Song Sales charts and the Global 200 chart. Jimin also charted at number 14 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking it his fourth overall week on the chart as a soloist.

Meanwhile, Suga’s fans are excited that his new pre-release track featuring IU is off to a strong start.

According to Billboard, the rapper’s new song ‘People Pt.2’ featuring IU entered three charts at number one, on April 18.

This week ‘People Pt.2’ swept the top spot on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Chart, World Digital Song Sales Chart, and Rap Digital Song Sales Chart.

According to soompi.com, the song also debuted at number 5 on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart, number 16 on the Global Exclusive US chart, and number 24 on the Global 200.

Finally, IU re-entered Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart at number 1 this week, marking her second overall week on the chart and her very first time topping the chart.