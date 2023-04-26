K-pop girl group Blackpink just broke another music record – this week, the band topped 10 billion streams on Spotify, becoming the first girl group in history to achieve such a feat.

Fans applauded the group for breaking one record after another, across music streaming platforms, calling them “streaming queens”.

“Oh, they run K-pop,” tweeted a blink (fan of Blackpink), @iconicarisan.

And, another fan, @tiggytiglife posted: “… they are the real queens.”

This year, the band was chosen to represent South Korea as the first group in history to headline Coachella, one of the largest and most popular music festivals in the world.

Not only did their spectacular performances receive attention from local and international media, but they also attracted more than 250 million viewers in live streams.

Like many Blinks, @roseantpark tweeted: “Blackpink’s Coachella performance was a true testament to their incredible artistry and why they have become one of the biggest acts in the world.”

The band was reported to have dominated social media during the 10-day festival, with approximately 78.1 per cent of the festival-related posts out of a total of nearly 10 million posts.

Recently, the group also broke a 13-year record held by Canadian pop star Justin Bieber and became the most-viewed music artistes on YouTube.

They are also currently the most followed artist channel on YouTube.

According to the South Korean entertainment website, allkpop.com, their Born Pink World Tour has become the highest-grossing girl group tour in history, with over $78.5 million (Dh288 million) earned from their first 26 shows.

Jisoo’s new music videos break records

Blackpink singer Jisoo has also been breaking some records with her recent solo album and music video (MV) release.

This week, she surpassed BTS’ Jimin to become the K-Pop soloist with the highest number of monthly listeners currently on Spotify.

https://twitter.com/JSonspotify/status/1650582263728316416

Her first single album, Me, became the fastest album by a Female k-pop Soloist to reach 100 million streams on Spotify with only two songs, achieving this feat in just 20 days.

In the first week of April, her solo song Flower was number one on Spotify's Top Songs Global Debut chart and became the biggest debut by a K-pop act on Spotify's weekly global chart this year.

It was also the fastest song by a K-pop soloist to reach 50 million views on the platform.

Blackpink fans are surely hard at work to make their favourite band top global music charts.

Twitter user @BBU_BLACKPINK posted: “Congratulations #Jisoo #Blinks. But don't forget to stream… Keep streaming! Keep working hard for our Flower Queen #Jisoo! Let's make 2023 a year to remember for our Queens… Hwaiting (a Korean word to show support or to cheer someone on)!”

The band posted a heartfelt message of thanks for Blinks on social media on Tuesday, April 25.

“Still feels surreal that we did this! Thank you @coachella for having us! And to all Blinks out there, we could’ve never done this without you guys. We are forever grateful. Thank you again for these unforgettable two weeks, and hope to see you all again!”