Three South Korean television shows retained their position on the list of top 10 watched Netflix shows in the UAE, on Monday, June 26.

‘King the Land’ remained on the lead spot for a second week.

The new romantic comedy starring K-pop stars Lee Junho and YoonA achieved its highest viewership ratings yet for its fourth episode.

According to Nielsen Korea, the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 9.6 per cent, marking a new personal record for the drama.

‘See You in My 19th Life’ and ‘Bloodhounds’

Fantasy romantic comedy ‘See You in My 19th Life’ and action-crime thriller ‘Bloodhounds’ are in the eighth and ninth positions on Netflix’s top-watched shows.

With Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi playing lead roles, the story is about a pair of fresh-faced fighters who take on a despicable loan shark. K-drama fans say that Jason Kim’s thunderous action-crime drama is the most exciting and impressive Korean Netflix original since the streaming platform’s 2021 hits D.P., Squid Game, and Hellbound.

Yoo In-soo set for a dramatic transformation

You might remember him as the meticulously stylish Park Dang-gu in Alchemy of Souls, his appearance was almost too modern for his era in the fantasy-period drama. But, South Korean actor Yoo In-soo is set to make a dramatic transformation for the second season of “The Uncanny Counter”.

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, the superhero drama stars Jo Byeong-gyu, Kim Sejeong, Yoo Joon-sang, and Yeom Hye-ran as demon hunters with supernatural powers.

According to the South Korean entertainment website soompi.com, the second season is called ‘The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch’.

Yoo In-soo will play a new character, Na Jeok-bong, a harmless and naive country boy, who lives a simple and peaceful life as a farmer.

Shin Min-a may be starring in a new drama

Fans of Shin Min-a, of ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ and ‘Oh My Venus’ fame, are excited as the actress is in talks to star in a new romantic comedy.

On June 26, Starnews, an entertainment channel in South Korea reported that Shin Min Ah will star in a new drama titled ‘Because I Want No Loss’ (literal title) as the female lead.

The actress’ agency AM Entertainment clarified: “[The actress] received an offer to star in ‘Because I Want No Loss’ and is reviewing the offer positively.”

Written by writer Kim Hye Young of 'Her Private Life', the drama will tell the story of a woman who fakes her marriage and a man who becomes her fake husband.

A new star for Squid Game 2

Actress Kim Si-eun might become the next star of the second season of Squid Game 2.

According to soompi.com, in response to entertainment reports about the actress’ new project, Netflix said: “It is difficult to confirm”.

Previously, Si-eun won Best New Actress in the film category at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards for her role as Sohee in the film ‘Next Sohee’.