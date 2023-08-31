As the clock struck midnight in Korea, K-pop idol Jungkook of BTS shared a letter he wrote to his fans on his birthday. The ‘Seven’ singer has turned 26 years old.
Taking to Weverse, an app for K-pop fan communities, he wrote: “Hello, everyone. It's Jung Kook. It's your birthday. As time goes by, I feel like my birthday feels casual these days, but the time that you took care of me is so precious, so I'm writing this to make it clear... I think I'm going to say the things I always said to you today.
“I just want to say that I'm always thankful and that I know that my time with you is precious and that I'm loved. I love you so much. These days, I've been spending every day so happily.
“I was confident these days, but I don't know what would have happened if it wasn't for you. Haha… I just want to continue to trust each other and trust myself and walk with you guys.
“Thank you always! Let's be happy. I'm going to upload it (the letter) one minute beforehand (laughing) I'm so happy,” he wrote.
Fans took to the comments section to wish their favourite K-pop idol.
Many also posted birthday wishes for the BTS golden maknae (youngest member) on X (formerly Twitter).