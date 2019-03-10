Image Credit:

Will Smith’s video from the Burj Khalifa has propelled him to No 3 on The Hollywood Reporter’s top actors on social media chart this week.

Smith, a regular visitor to Dubai, garnered 1.6 million favourites and 26,000 comments with his video filmed on the observation deck of the Burj Khalifa in October last year, but posted it on March 2.

The actor’s new web series, ‘Will Smith’s Bucket List’, dropped on Facebook Watch on February 27 and begins with his trip around the city.

The Hollywood Reporter’s weekly chart ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.

Smith’s latest video took him from No 10 to 3 on the chart dated March 13. Dwayne Johnson and Priyanka Chopra retain the top two spots.