The first full trailer for the upcoming Tom Hanks sci-fi movie ‘Finch’ has been released by Apple TV+.
‘Finch’ follows the lone survivor of a global apocalypse — a robotic engineer played by Hanks — who embarks on a dangerous journey to find a new home for his unlikely family — his dog and a newly created robot.
The heart of ‘Finch’s’ storyline centers on Hanks’ determination to find a caretaker for Goodyear after his death. The science-fiction drama takes place after a solar flare that devastated life on earth.
‘Finch’ is directed by Emmy winner Miguel Sapochnik, who helmed several pivotal episodes of HBO’s Game of Thrones, including the fan-favourite “Battle of the Bastards.”
‘Finch’ is all set to release on Apple TV+ on November 5 this year.