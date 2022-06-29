The Sanderson Sisters are back in the first ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ teaser trailer, and still they have a childish appetite.
The famous Halloween film’s sequel, which takes place 29 years after the first one, reunites Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, respectively.
The official movie synopsis reads: “It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.”
Three high school kids, played by Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, and Lilia Buckingham, are seen in the teaser as they unwittingly light the Black Flame Candle.
The girls try to flee, but as they do, a crimson crack appears in the ground beneath them. “Lock up your kids,” says Winifred. “Yes, Salem. We’re back!”
In a nod to the scenes in ‘Hocus Pocus’ where everyone mistakenly believed the witches to be ladies simply dressing up as witches, the villagers then greet the witches while dressed as the Sanderson Sisters.
Sam Richardson, Doug Jones, Hannah Waddingham, Froyan Gutierrez, and Tony Hale are among the other actors who appear in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’.
The sequel premieres on Disney+ on September 30.