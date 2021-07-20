Marvel’s coming through on its promise to diversify its cast and crew.
According to Deadline, Marvel’s new ‘Blade’ movie has found its director. US-Pakistani filmmaker Bassam Tariq, best known for directing the Riz Ahmed film ‘Mogul Mowgli’, is in talks to helm the new adaptation of the popular comic with Mahershala Ali set to play the iconic vampire hunter.
Stacy Osei-Kuffour is on board to pen the script with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige producing.
Tariq marks the sixth person of colour to direct a movie for Marvel, joining Ryan Coogler, Chloe Zhao, Destin Cretton, Taika Waititi and Nia DaCosta.
Created as a supporting character by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade first appeared in comic books in ‘Tomb of Dracula No. 10’ in 1973, becoming a cult favourite. The character gained even more popularity in the ’90s when New Line adapted the comic with Wesley Snipes on board to star, with two sequels following the hit movie.
Tariq, who was born in Pakistan before moving to New York at a young age with his family, grew up in the suburbs of Houston, Texas. Haviong directed documentary features before, Tariq released his first feature film ‘Mogul Mowgli’ in 2020, ewven securing a Bafta nomination for Best British Film that year.
‘Mogul Mowgli’ tells the story of Zed (Ahmed), a British-Pakistani rapper who is struck down by illness on the cusp of his first world tour and is forced to face his identity.