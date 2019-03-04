Trevor Noah has come under fire for making jokes over tensions between India and Pakistan

Image Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

South African comedian Trevor Noah has made a public statement on Twitter, responding to backlash, after making jokes about the tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir.

In an episode of The Daily Show, he said that a war between the two would be "the most entertaining", also saying that "it would also be the longest war of all time - another dance number!"

The joke caused anger in India where thousands took their anger out on Noah over twitter.

India and Pakistan have fought two wars and a limited conflict over Kashmir.

In the wake of escalating tension between India and Pakistan, Noah was condemned as "racist" and "insensitive".

Here are some of the reactions that were trending on Twitter.