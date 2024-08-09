As the weekend rolls in, it's time to wind down with a great film or a gripping series. Whether you're in the mood for heart-pounding action or powerful drama, this week's selection has something for everyone.

Get ready to be swept away with 'Twisters', a sequel that amps up the stakes with even more dangerous tornadoes, or dive into the dark and twisty world of 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder', where a high school student's investigation uncovers chilling secrets in her small town. For those seeking emotional depth, Blake Lively's 'It Ends With Us' offers a stirring exploration of love and resilience, while the Tamil film Minmini provides a touching coming-of-age tale that will leave a lasting impression.

Whatever your preference, these films and series are sure to make your weekend fun and memorable. Here are our top picks for the weekend:

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder (Netflix):

Image Credit: IMDB

Based on the best-selling novel by Holly Jackson, this six-episode thriller series follows Andie, played by Emma Mackey, a high school student and amateur detective who reopens a high-profile missing person case from her small town. What starts as a school project quickly spirals into a dangerous investigation that uncovers dark secrets. It’s like a modern version of the iconic Nancy Drew series and is an addictive watch. With its blend of suspense, twists, and intriguing characters, this series will keep you hooked. What stands out is how the series sensitively and seamlessly handles grim subjects like rape and drug culture without making them exploitative or sensational.

Twisters (UAE cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

This thrilling sequel to the iconic disaster film Twister features Glenn Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones as storm chasers who once again confront the most dangerous tornadoes ever recorded. With stormy scenes and a story that mixes intense drama with human perseverance, Twisters is a must-watch for adrenaline junkies and fans of natural disaster flicks.

Minmini (UAE cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

This Tamil-language film, starring Parveen Kishore, Gaurav Kaalai, and Esther Anil, is a coming-of-age drama about those grappling with survivors’ guilt. Directed by Halitha Shameem, who is regarded as one of Tamil cinema’s most promising artistic voices, this movie is ambitious. Shot over eight years to capture the real-time growth of the actors, the film chronicles their journey from high school to adulthood. Powered by compelling performances, this movie is a heartwarming and stirring account of learning to become adults in conflicted times.

Deadpool and Wolverine (UAE cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

For a blend of irreverent humor and high-octane action, don’t miss Deadpool and Wolverine. Ryan Reynolds reprises his role as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, and Hugh Jackman returns as Logan/Wolverine in this exciting crossover event. The film combines Deadpool’s sharp wit and meta humor with Wolverine’s intense action and complex character development, offering fans a thrilling and hilarious superhero experience like no other.

It Ends With Us (UAE cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

Experience the emotional depth and powerful storytelling of It Ends With Us, based on Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel. Starring Blake Lively as Lily Bloom, the film explores the complexities of love, resilience, and personal growth as Lily navigates a turbulent relationship and life-changing decisions. With heartfelt performances and a compelling narrative, this film will resonate deeply and leave a lasting impression.

The Instigators (Apple TV+):

Image Credit: IMDB

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck play two aging thieves, Rory and Cobby, who attempt an ambitious robbery. When things go wrong, they find themselves on the run with Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau) as their hostage. Watch out for the scene where Damon’s character humbly requests permission to kidnap his therapist. This heist comedy, directed by Doug Liman of Edge of Tomorrow fame, also boasts a great supporting cast. Think seasoned talents like Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, Toby Jones, and Ron Perlman. If you’re in the mood for a wacky heist thriller with a great-looking cast and smart one-liners, this one is right up your street.

Adigos Amigos (UAE cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

Starring Asif Ali and Soubin Shahir, two of Malayalam cinema’s versatile actors, Adigos Amigo is an engaging dramedy. The film unfolds at a bustling bus stand, where the lives of two men from opposite social backgrounds collide. One man, enjoying the privileges of wealth, finds himself longing for companionship, while the other struggles daily to make ends meet. Their friendship begins when the wealthy man offers food, drinks, and cash to the financially pressed individual, leading to humorous encounters and unexpected adventures. With a skilled cast and a relatable storyline, this Malayalam film explores themes of connection and resilience, showcasing how friendship can transcend social divides.

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba (Netflix):

Image Credit: Netflix

Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal, this romantic thriller about an unconventional couple wanted by the police for murder. It's a sequel to the 2021 thriller which was all shades grey. If the original dealt with Massey and Pannu as a married pair who would go to great lengths to be together, the second installment sees them on the run from the law enforcement agencies. Pannu and Massey are delectable in this wicked comedy about a toxic, loved-up team willing to go to any extent to prove their love for each other. Be warned, it’s not for the faint-hearted.

Borderlands (UAE cinemas):

Image Credit: Netflix

Get ready for a bumpy ride with 'Borderlands', a film adaptation of the beloved video game series. Starring Cate Blanchett as the cunning treasure hunter Lilith and Kevin Hart as the motley crew member Roland, this action-packed adventure -- which opened to mixed reviews -- takes you to a chaotic future where they seek a legendary vault. With high-octane action sequences, sharp humor, and imaginative world-building, Borderlands could spell escapist fun.

Chandu Champions (Amazon Prime Video):

Image Credit: Supplied