Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for ‘Captain America: Brave New World’, offering fans a thrilling look at the chaos that ensues when Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) takes up the mantle of Captain America.

The action-packed clip, lasting over two minutes, offers an exciting glimpse into the high-stakes global drama and the personal challenges Wilson faces as the new symbol of freedom and justice.

Set to premiere on February 14, 2025, ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ follows Sam Wilson, who finds himself caught in an international crisis after meeting newly elected US President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, portrayed by Harrison Ford.

Ross, now taking on a darker persona as the Red Hulk, becomes a formidable adversary to Wilson’s Captain America.

The trailer gives fans a first look at the transformation of Ross into the Red Hulk, signalling a major conflict that will shake both the nation and the world.

The trailer teases intense national and global upheaval as Sam Wilson must navigate a dangerous international plot.

The logline for the film hints at the grave stakes, “He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red,” as per Deadline.

In addition to Mackie and Ford, the film features a star-studded cast, including Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres (the new Falcon), Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson. Fans are also eager to see the return of several MCU favourites in new roles, along with fresh faces that will play pivotal parts in this action-packed saga.