63-year-old actor posted an update thanking fans for their support after his announcement

Image Credit: Twitter

Queensland: Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are apparently enduring their isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 in Australia's Queensland with good cheer.

The 63-year-old actor posted an update on Twitter thanking fans for their support after he made the announcement on Wednesday (local time) that they had contracted the virus and were quarantined in Australia.

"Hello folks. Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us."

Then the 'Forest Gump' star went on to say "we have COVID-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else".

"There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness," he said.

"We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?" added Hanks.

"Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx", he signed off.

Australia has reported a total of over 130 cases of coronavirus across the country.

Hanks and wife Wilson were in Australia where the Academy Award-winning actor was filming an untitled Baz Luhrmann film.